Download

A productivity browser for becoming focused and unstoppable

Sidekick integrates your web apps you stay organized and productive while accelerating your workflow

Download Sidekick
img

Product Hunt #1 Product of the Week

img

Product Hunt #1 Product of the Day

Loved by 70,000+
from companies likeManagersHeads of MarketingHeads of ProductHeads of DesignCEOsFoundersCo-foundersproduct managersUX designersengineering managersprogram managersbusiness analystsproduct marketing managersproduct designersManagersHeads of MarketingHeads of ProductHeads of DesignCEOsFoundersCo-foundersproduct managersUX designersengineering managersprogram managersbusiness analystsproduct marketing managersproduct designersManagersHeads of MarketingHeads of ProductHeads of DesignCEOsFoundersCo-foundersproduct managersUX designersengineering managersprogram managersbusiness analystsproduct marketing managersproduct designersManagersHeads of MarketingHeads of ProductHeads of DesignCEOsFoundersCo-foundersproduct managersUX designersengineering managersprogram managersbusiness analystsproduct marketing managersproduct designersManagersHeads of MarketingHeads of ProductHeads of DesignCEOsFoundersCo-foundersproduct managersUX designersengineering managersprogram managersbusiness analystsproduct marketing managersproduct designersManagersHeads of MarketingHeads of ProductHeads of DesignCEOsFoundersCo-foundersproduct managersUX designersengineering managersprogram managersbusiness analystsproduct marketing managersproduct designersManagersHeads of MarketingHeads of ProductHeads of DesignCEOsFoundersCo-foundersproduct managersUX designersengineering managersprogram managersbusiness analystsproduct marketing managersproduct designersManagersHeads of MarketingHeads of ProductHeads of DesignCEOsFoundersCo-foundersproduct managersUX designersengineering managersprogram managersbusiness analystsproduct marketing managersproduct designersManagersHeads of MarketingHeads of ProductHeads of DesignCEOsFoundersCo-foundersproduct managersUX designersengineering managersprogram managersbusiness analystsproduct marketing managersproduct designersManagersHeads of MarketingHeads of ProductHeads of DesignCEOsFoundersCo-foundersproduct managersUX designersengineering managersprogram managersbusiness analystsproduct marketing managersproduct designers

img
img
img
img
img
img
img
img

We reimagine your working
experience by protecting
your attention and data

icon
Lightning-fast

Sidekick is 3x faster than Chrome thanks to tab suspension and memory optimization.

icon
Private

Sidekick blocks data-grabbing ads and trackers. We never sell your data.

icon
Streamlined

It provides quick access to apps, docs, messengers, and search for those who work in a browser.

Tame the mess of online work

img
Apps at your command

Turn your favorite sites into Apps and keep them at your fingertips in the Sidebar.

Try this feature now
img
Eradicate tab clutter

Sessions help you group, save, and open tabs without the mess.

Try this feature now
img
Find anything, instantly

Search across your apps, tabs, documents, and workspaces to find things in seconds.

Try this feature now
img
Balance tasks your way

Split-View is about simultaneous editing, instant replies, and crushing to-do lists. All from a single window.

Try this feature now
img
Dive deep into focus mode

Mute notification with a click and enter your distraction-free zone.

Try this feature now
img
Jump between multiple accounts

Set multi-accounts for Gmail, Slack, Notion, and messengers and never log out.

Try this feature now

The only desktop app you need

Sidekick interconnects all your web apps and extensions in a single place. Now, finally, Grammarly works in Notion, Slack, and WhatsApp. All messengers and apps at your fingertips, with end-to-end search hosted locally.

Why developing yet another browser?

There is a battle for your attention, so we want you to regain focus. No more excess clicks, random YouTube clips, or irrelevant search results. No more distraction, disorientation, or overwhelm.

img
The wall of love
ilya
@compumit_group
Loving it guys. Ultra-fast and robust software!
Jesús Vivas
@jesus_vivas
Nice product, looks like my productivity will improve using this browser.
Po-Hsuan Wei
@pohsuanwei
Sidekick has made my work more efficient for months. The tabs are quick to load as compared to Firefox or Chrome (for Google Drive, Outlook, and Overleaf), and Chrome extensions are compatible with Sidekick (e.g., leanlibrary). Psychological work-leisure separation is also achieved by separating the work browser from my regular browser.
Kelly Sparrow
@bestdealsext
I absolutely love this. Thank you!!!
Ishwar Jha
@ishwarjha
Sounds like a browser for modern time. Clean, fast, organized. Kudos to the team.
Chris Davis
@cgdorio1
I've been using it in Beta for the past couple months and loving it! It does a fabulous job of maintaining a full browser experience while also integrating many of the key features of products like Shift, Rambox, etc. without the caveats of a whole separate application.
Zach Weisman
@zach_weisman1
I've been using this for a couple months and love it! Saves so much time logging in/out of a zillion SaaS products. I like that I can have 2 gmail sessions open in 1 browser at all times. I can remain logged into tall of my work related apps such as Figma, Asana, Jira, Confluence, Airtable, Google, etc...
Maxim Rudenko
@maxim_rudenko
Nice work! Absolutely perfect browser for everyday working routine.
Srujana Bobba
@srujanabobba
It's cool. Thanks for building such beautiful product. I am sure I will be using this product, especially the sessions feature.
Steven Tey
@steventey
Congrats on shipping, Sidekick team! I've been a beta user for a while now and the product has been really effective in saving processing memory, which is amazing! There have been some hiccups here and there but the team is very responsive and fixes the bugs pretty quickly. Good luck!
Rus Sellers
@joshturveymusic
I love Sidekick. I am constantly hunting out tools that help simplify and streamline my workflow and I have been dreaming of this day where i can have one place for pretty much everything in my world. I always have groups of tabs on multiple browser windows that used to grind my processors to a pulp - that is no more, Sidekick has changed it for ever - its like I have a new faster machine now!

Boost your work productivity

Get Sidekick and get to work as soon
as you get online

Download Sidekick

Using Chrome? Import all your bookmarks and
extensions with just a single click.