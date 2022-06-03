A productivity browser for becoming focused and unstoppable
Sidekick integrates your web apps you stay organized and productive while accelerating your workflow
We reimagine your working
experience by protecting
your attention and data
Lightning-fast
Sidekick is 3x faster than Chrome thanks to tab suspension and memory optimization.
Private
Sidekick blocks data-grabbing ads and trackers. We never sell your data.
Streamlined
It provides quick access to apps, docs, messengers, and search for those who work in a browser.
Tame the mess of online work
Apps at your command
Turn your favorite sites into Apps and keep them at your fingertips in the Sidebar.
Eradicate tab clutter
Sessions help you group, save, and open tabs without the mess.
Find anything, instantly
Search across your apps, tabs, documents, and workspaces to find things in seconds.
Balance tasks your way
Split-View is about simultaneous editing, instant replies, and crushing to-do lists. All from a single window.
Dive deep into focus mode
Mute notification with a click and enter your distraction-free zone.
Jump between multiple accounts
Set multi-accounts for Gmail, Slack, Notion, and messengers and never log out.
The only desktop app you need
Sidekick interconnects all your web apps and extensions in a single place. Now, finally, Grammarly works in Notion, Slack, and WhatsApp. All messengers and apps at your fingertips, with end-to-end search hosted locally.
Why developing yet another browser?
There is a battle for your attention, so we want you to regain focus. No more
excess clicks,
random YouTube clips, or irrelevant search results.
No more distraction,
disorientation, or
overwhelm.
Loving it guys. Ultra-fast and robust software!
Nice product, looks like my productivity will improve using this browser.
Sidekick has made my work more efficient for months. The tabs are quick to load as compared to Firefox or Chrome (for Google Drive, Outlook, and Overleaf), and Chrome extensions are compatible with Sidekick (e.g., leanlibrary). Psychological work-leisure separation is also achieved by separating the work browser from my regular browser.
I absolutely love this. Thank you!!!
Sounds like a browser for modern time. Clean, fast, organized. Kudos to the team.
I've been using it in Beta for the past couple months and loving it! It does a fabulous job of maintaining a full browser experience while also integrating many of the key features of products like Shift, Rambox, etc. without the caveats of a whole separate application.
I've been using this for a couple months and love it! Saves so much time logging in/out of a zillion SaaS products. I like that I can have 2 gmail sessions open in 1 browser at all times. I can remain logged into tall of my work related apps such as Figma, Asana, Jira, Confluence, Airtable, Google, etc...
Nice work! Absolutely perfect browser for everyday working routine.
It's cool. Thanks for building such beautiful product. I am sure I will be using this product, especially the sessions feature.
Congrats on shipping, Sidekick team! I've been a beta user for a while now and the product has been really effective in saving processing memory, which is amazing! There have been some hiccups here and there but the team is very responsive and fixes the bugs pretty quickly. Good luck!
I love Sidekick. I am constantly hunting out tools that help simplify and streamline my workflow and I have been dreaming of this day where i can have one place for pretty much everything in my world. I always have groups of tabs on multiple browser windows that used to grind my processors to a pulp - that is no more, Sidekick has changed it for ever - its like I have a new faster machine now!
Boost your work productivity
Get Sidekick and get to work as soon
as you get online
Using Chrome? Import all your bookmarks and
extensions with just a single click.